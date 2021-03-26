Left Menu

Suez ship rescuers weigh time and tide with risk of tip or tear

While lives are not at stake this time, the vast economic interests in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes make the urgency of the situation critical. Boskalis chief executive Peter Berdowski, who has compared the operation to saving a beached whale, will need to come up with a plan that is acceptable to the ship owner, insurance companies, and the Egyptian, state-owned Suez Canal authority.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:55 IST
Suez ship rescuers weigh time and tide with risk of tip or tear

The Dutch emergency response team hired to free the vast ship blocking the Suez canal has pulled off some dramatic recoveries, including lifting Russia's Kursk nuclear submarine from the Barents Sea floor, but says this is one of the trickiest. Weighing 200,000 tonnes without cargo, the Ever Given is the heaviest vessel that Smit Salvage, a subsidiary of the Dutch marine services company Boskalis contracted in the rescue, has faced in its nearly 180-year history.

With real-time emergency response crews across the globe, Smit Salvage has helped recover or salvage dozens of wrecks and free stranded cargo ships, ferries and tankers. While lives are not at stake this time, the vast economic interests in one of the world's busiest shipping lanes make the urgency of the situation critical.

Boskalis chief executive Peter Berdowski, who has compared the operation to saving a beached whale, will need to come up with a plan that is acceptable to the ship owner, insurance companies, and the Egyptian, state-owned Suez Canal authority. The Ever Given has grounded at both ends and initial attempts to shift it with tugs showed it would not budge easily from its position wedged diagonally across a narrow stretch of the canal.

"It is a difficult puzzle, because the ship is currently being strained by unnatural forces. We don't want it to tip or tear in half during the salvage," he said. Experts are divided on how much of a help the narrow window of a spring tide in coming days will be in efforts to refloat the vessel, which can carry up to 20,000 containers.

Clemens Schapeler with global logistics platform Transporeon said: "I think the most likely outcome is that it will be refloated on Sunday or Monday. But the worst case (stuck for weeks) is a real possibility." The Suez Canal authority is mobilising dredging vessels to remove underwater sand or other material beneath the bow and stern ends. The hardness of that material and the ability to position the dredging vessels effectively will determine how quickly that operation goes.

BEST OPTIONS A core team from the Netherlands boarded the ship on Thursday and collected initial readings and is calculating the best options.

Officials involved in the operation told Reuters the most obvious first step will be to remove large fuel and ballast to lighten the vessel, in combination with dredging away sand and to then attempt to pull it afloat. If those initial measures fail and the ship remains stuck, it will need to have its cargo of several thousand shipping containers removed in a job that officials warned could take weeks.

In 2012, Smit and Italy's Tito Neri removed bunker fuel from the cruise vessel Costa Concordia, which had been carrying over 4,000 passengers and crew when it hit a rock and encountered stability problems while passing Tuscany's Isle of Giglio. “Time is the deciding factor here. The ship itself is undamaged, but there is massive consequential damage from the blockade,” said Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis.

"The time factor has rarely weighed so heavily as it does now with the Ever Given," he said. (Additional reporting by Bart Meijer, Toby Sterling and Jonathan Saul; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Attempt to re-float cargo ship stranded in Suez Canal on Friday failed

Cairo Egypt, March 26 ANISputnik An attempt to re-float the giant container ship Ever Given, which is grounded in the Suez Canal for several days, failed on Friday, the Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement BSM company, the ships technical operat...

UK court rejects Johnny Depp's 'wife-beater' libel case

American actor Johnny Depps appeal to overturn the ruling in his wife beater libel case has been rejected by the British court on Thursday local time. According to People Magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star had submitted a plea in t...

Britain gives go-ahead to 20-second COVID-19 test, distributor says

A 20-second COVID-19 test will launch in Britain after regulators accepted its registration, the products distributor said on Friday, heralding a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.Rapid tests are...

Bengal polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in Kolkata's Bidhannagar

A scuffle allegedly broke out between Trinamool Congress TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Bidhannagar area in Kolkata on Friday when the candidates of both the parties arrived to file nominations for the West Bengal Assembly el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021