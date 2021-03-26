Farmers' group blocks all lanes of NH-9 during Bharat Bandh

Farmers belonging to the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday blocked all the lanes of the National Highway-9 as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre's three farm laws.

The farmers also obstructed traffic at Eastern Peripheral Expressway - a major road near Delhi.

Advertisement

Farmer unions protesting against the laws had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday which marks four months of the agitation by farmers on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

The protesters staged a sit-in at the road that connects Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad.

SP (rural) Iraj Raja told PTI that ample force was deployed at the Ghazipur border and the entire district was divided in zones and sectors where magistrates along with police officers were patrolling.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, who was monitoring the farmers protest along with IG zone Meerut Praveen Kumar, said no untoward incident took place during the bandh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)