Woman raped in Lucknow by 2 men who lured her with modelling assignment

A woman was allegedly raped by two men at a guesthouse in Lucknow. The duo lured her under the pretext of giving her modelling assignment police said. The police said the incident happened on Thursday and that the victim has identified the accused persons as Sohum and Priyansh.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Malik, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow said yesterday: "Today under the Vibhuti Khand police station limits, a complaint was received from a woman alleging rape, following which a case was registered. The 23-year-old woman alleged that through Instagram, two youth named Sohum and Priyansh called her to the Nilanjan Guest House on the pretext of giving her a modelling assignment and then raped her there. "A case has been registered and a medical examination of the woman is being conducted. An investigation is underway. Appropriate action shall be taken against the accused persons once the medical reports are received," the police official added. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)