Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TV

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TVReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:44 IST
The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones. The Saudi energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
