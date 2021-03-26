Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TV

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:44 IST
Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi drone fired at Khamis Mushait -state TV
Representative Image

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday it had destroyed a Houthi drone fired at the city of Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said earlier on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones. The Saudi energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

