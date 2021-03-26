We are rewriting destiny, future of Railways by working on "5 mantras": Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday said that affirmed that they are rewriting the destiny and future of Railways by following five steps-- Self-sustaining, Modern, Passenger Friendly, Punctual, Safe and First choice of businesses. In a tweet, the Union Minister said, "Held a meeting to review the performance of Indian Railways. We are rewriting the destiny and future of Railways by making it: Self-sustaining, Modern, Passenger Friendly, Punctual, Safe and First choice of businesses."

Goyal stated, "In future, the success of Indian Railways would define the success of the nation." He said this while addressing a review meeting today with the Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers of Divisions today." Goyal said, "This year (2020-21) was the most challenging year for railways. Almost one year of lockdown was in place. Covid-19 has demonstrated the resolve of railways to fight back and emerge stronger. The mindset of railways has transformed. It's no longer business as usual for railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks."

He said: "1223 metric tonnes (MT)--Highest freight loading is a message of positivity to the nation. 5900 kilometers of electrification was done this year. It is the highest ever electrification achieved by Indian Railways." "Piyush Goyal later complimented the Railway officers and staff for making extra Ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading," read the release by the Ministry of Railways.

He also stressed the safety measures to be adopted and directed Railway officials to take pro-active steps towards the same. Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in Freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021. It is expected to surpass the total cumulative freight figures of last year. Freight Revenue for the Year 2020-21 is Rs 1,14,652.47 (in crore) as compared to Rs. 1,12,358.83 (last year). It is a growth of +2 per cent. (ANI)

