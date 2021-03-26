Left Menu

We are rewriting destiny, future of Railways by working on "5 mantras": Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday said that affirmed that they are rewriting the destiny and future of Railways by following five steps-- Self-sustaining, Modern, Passenger Friendly, Punctual, Safe and First choice of businesses.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:14 IST
We are rewriting destiny, future of Railways by working on "5 mantras": Piyush Goyal
Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Monday said that affirmed that they are rewriting the destiny and future of Railways by following five steps-- Self-sustaining, Modern, Passenger Friendly, Punctual, Safe and First choice of businesses. In a tweet, the Union Minister said, "Held a meeting to review the performance of Indian Railways. We are rewriting the destiny and future of Railways by making it: Self-sustaining, Modern, Passenger Friendly, Punctual, Safe and First choice of businesses."

Goyal stated, "In future, the success of Indian Railways would define the success of the nation." He said this while addressing a review meeting today with the Board Members and General Managers of Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers of Divisions today." Goyal said, "This year (2020-21) was the most challenging year for railways. Almost one year of lockdown was in place. Covid-19 has demonstrated the resolve of railways to fight back and emerge stronger. The mindset of railways has transformed. It's no longer business as usual for railways. Use of new technologies and innovation has created new standards and benchmarks."

He said: "1223 metric tonnes (MT)--Highest freight loading is a message of positivity to the nation. 5900 kilometers of electrification was done this year. It is the highest ever electrification achieved by Indian Railways." "Piyush Goyal later complimented the Railway officers and staff for making extra Ordinary efforts during the pandemic to increase loading," read the release by the Ministry of Railways.

He also stressed the safety measures to be adopted and directed Railway officials to take pro-active steps towards the same. Indian Railways has continued to maintain the high momentum in Freight figures in terms of loading, earning and speed in the month of March 2021. It is expected to surpass the total cumulative freight figures of last year. Freight Revenue for the Year 2020-21 is Rs 1,14,652.47 (in crore) as compared to Rs. 1,12,358.83 (last year). It is a growth of +2 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FSSAI makes BIS certification mandatory for packaged drinking water cos

Food regulator FSSAI on Friday made it mandatory for manufacturers of packaged drinking water and mineral water to take BIS certification for obtaining license or registration from the authority. In a letter to Commissioner of Food Safety o...

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washingtons sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the countrys legitimate preside...

White House seeing impact on energy markets from Suez Canal blockage

The Biden administration sees an impact of the vessel stuck in the Suez Canal on energy markets and will respond to the situation if needed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday. ...

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021