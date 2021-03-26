Left Menu

Govt approves 45 projects related to food processing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The government on Friday approved about 45 food processing-related projects including setting up of two mega food parks and cold chains that will benefit farmers and generate thousands of jobs.

A decision in this regard was taken in the inter-ministerial approval committee meeting chaired by Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

''Tomar said the emphasis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on promoting the agriculture and food processing sector, in this context many projects are being approved continuously,'' according to an official statement.

About 45 projects have been approved under different components of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). Of which, two projects have been approved under the Mega Food Park Scheme which would generate new employment opportunities to about 10,000 people and benefit 50,000 farmers.

Besides, 39 projects were approved under the Cold Chain Scheme and will provide employment opportunities to 25,000 people and benefit 4 lakh farmers.

Three proposals have also been approved under the Creation for Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) and will help in reducing the wastage of agricultural produce, which will increase the income of farmers and generate employment at the local level.

These projects will attract private investment, generate employment for about 2,500 people and 12,000 farmers will be benefited.

That apart, a project under the backward-forward linkage scheme was also approved in the inter-ministerial committee meeting. This project will provide new employment opportunities to about 200 people along with benefitting about 1,000 farmers of the region directly or indirectly, the statement added.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries were present in the meetings. Many promoters of the projects participated through video conferences.

