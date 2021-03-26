Left Menu

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat's health "improved significantly"

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat's health has improved, said his spokesperson Surendra Kumar on Friday.

Congress leader Harish Rawat. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat's health has improved, said his spokesperson Surendra Kumar on Friday. "Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat's health has improved significantly, his oxygen label has also improved, the National President of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi was also concerned about his health and wished him for his speedy recovery. Rahul Gandhi has also wished him to get well soon," said Kumar.

"Apart from this, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, Ghulamanvi Azad, Anand Sharma have also expressed their concern, ALSO wishing him a speedy recovery," he added. Former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, on Thursday in an air ambulance. (ANI)

