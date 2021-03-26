Left Menu

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the country.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:34 IST
Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility
Visuals from the small village named Adappu Colony near Chembana in Malampuzha Panchayath in Palakkad town. Image Credit: ANI

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the country. It is easy to understand their haplessness as the nearest school is situated around 10 kilometres away from the area and to reach the nearest bus stop they have to walk for two kilometres on unconstructed road and mud lanes.

Coincidentally, Kerala leads the country with a 96.2 per cent literacy rate, according to a report based on National Statistical Office (NSO) survey. Tribals living in a small village named Adappu Colony near Chembana in Malampuzha Panchayath in Palakkad district also complained of a lack of regular supply of drinking water, electricity, hospital and other basic infrastructure.

They say their children can only attend schools either till the primary or middle-level classes. Rajan, a tribal, said that he wanted the elected legislator to address their grievance and provide them with better education system, drinking water, roads, electricity, basic hospital facility and cemented house.

Another villager Letha has a similar plea stressing that a better education system will help their children to get a better qualification and access to better job opportunities. One more villager Unni Krishan urged the government to provide electricity to every house in the village and arrange drinking water facility for them so that they can lead a better life.

Vismaya Sajikumar, a social worker, told ANI that despite odds, these villagers have made an arrangement of drinking water through a pipeline system that is connected with mountain water. Dinesh Kumar, who lives near this village said that these villagers have also developed an electric fence to keep them safe from wild animals including elephant and wild boar.

However, another villager said that they can not remain safe from snake and reptiles as they live in wooden houses. According to villagers, there are only three toilets in three houses and those from the remaining houses had to defecate in the open due to a lack of toilets.

In this small village, hundreds of people live in some 15 to 20 houses and they said they will go and cast their vote on April 6. The village falls under the Malampuzha assembly constituency. Malampuzha is a CPM fortress where the Left party has won every Assembly election since 1967.

The 97-year-old CPM strongman and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan is currently serving his fourth term in the Malampuzha assembly constituency. However, this time he had been dropped out due to health reasons and CPM has fielded A Prabhakaran as the candidate from the seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking out-of-school children OOSC.The Talaash app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas...

Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise

Spains coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing. The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 1...

French minister tells UK: you can't use COVID-19 vaccine 'blackmail'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday Europe would not let itself be subjected to a kind of blackmail by Britain over supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. European Union countries have said they are not receiving supplies of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021