White House watching China closely on forced labor

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image

The White House on Friday criticized China for profiting from human rights abuses and said it was watching the issue of forced labor closely.

"The international community, in our view, should oppose China's weaponizing of private companies' dependence on its markets to stifle free expression and inhibit ethical business practices," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about reports China was exerting pressure on companies that had committed to not using products made with forced labor.

"It is something we are watching closely," she said. "I would expect that (the departments of) State and Commerce will have more to say on this later today."

