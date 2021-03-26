Left Menu

Heatwave in coastal Maharashtra; Ratnagiri, Mumbai sizzle

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:49 IST
Heatwave in coastal Maharashtra; Ratnagiri, Mumbai sizzle
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra's coastal regions are experiencing a heatwave with Ratnagiri recording 40 degrees Celsius on Friday, an official said.

Though it was not the highest maximum temperature in the state, it was a departure of 8.2 degrees Celsius from normal, and was the district's third highest maximum temperature in the last 25 years, he added.

Previously, the coastal district had recorded 40.6 degree Celsius on March 16, 2011 and 40.2 degree Celsius on March 8, 2004, the official said.

Other parts of the state are also witnessing a surge in temperature with Solapur recording 40.3 degrees Celsius, while Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius, Pune 37.5 degrees Celsius, Sangli 38.7 degrees Celsius, Aurangabad 37 degrees Celsius and Osmanabad 38.1 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking out-of-school children OOSC.The Talaash app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas...

Spain's coronavirus rate continues to rise

Spains coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing. The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 1...

French minister tells UK: you can't use COVID-19 vaccine 'blackmail'

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday Europe would not let itself be subjected to a kind of blackmail by Britain over supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. European Union countries have said they are not receiving supplies of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021