Health camp for salt workers on Dandi March route organised

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A health awareness camp was organised on Friday as part of the 'Amrut Mahotsav' on the Dandi March route at Magnad, Amod, district Bharuch, Gujarat for salt workers in the area, an official statement said.

India is the third largest salt producing country in the world and exports salt worldwide.

''The Salt production has reached 30 million Tonnes (from less than 2 million Tonnes in pre-independence era), meeting all human and industrial requirements and then exporting surplus to the tune of 5 million Tonnes to foreign countries worldwide,'' the commerce ministry said.

The camp was organised by the Salt Commissioner's Organisation under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

A total of 236 salt workers and their family members in the salt works around the venue, viz Devla, Malpur, Nada, Asara, Tankari, Jambusar, Gandhar and Dahej attended the camp.

'Amrut Mahotsav', a series of events, is being organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence. The Mahotsav was launched by the Prime Minister on March 12, 2021.

In the pre-Independence era, Indians were forced to buy imported salt at a very high cost and were barred from producing or selling salt locally.

Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi marks a very important chapter in India's Independence struggle.

Salt, as a vehicle of nutrient supplementation (iodine and iron), has proven to be effective as we have enabled almost entire population to have access to iodised salt which has been effective in combating iodine deficiency disorders, it added.

