Bihar Board declares exam result: Girls top in all streams
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday has declared the Intermediate Exam Result and also released the list of toppers of the exam.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:59 IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday has declared the Intermediate Exam Result and also released the list of toppers of the exam. The toppers list includes top rank holders of all the streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.
Nearly 80 per cent of students have passed the intermediate exams. Girls have topped the results in all three streams. Sonali Kumari topped in the Science stream with 471 marks out of 500. Sugandha Kumari is the topper in Commerce stream and Madhu Bharti and Kailash Kumar from the Arts stream.
The overall pass percentage this year is 78.04 per cent. The examination was conducted from February 1 to February 13 this year. (ANI)
