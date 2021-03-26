U.S. condemns attacks against Saudi Arabian oil facility by Yemen's Houthis -State Dept spokesman

U.S. condemns attacks against Saudi Arabian oil facility by Yemen's Houthis -State Dept spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:01 IST
The United States strongly condemned attacks against a Saudi Arabian oil facility in by Yemen's Houthis, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Friday.
The Iran-aligned Houthis said they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire.
