Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates nature safari in Nalanda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated Nature Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district and said Nalanda nature safari has the first glass skywalk in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, "This is the first glass skywalk in the country. There was some confusion that this may be the second one but the fact is that this is the only Glass Sky Walk in the country which is talked about everywhere."

He made an announcement that 'Zoo Safari' will also be inaugurated soon. The chief minister said measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of visitors besides limiting the number of people who can together visit Glass Sky Walk.

"If Nature Safari will be open in the day time, then visitors will have to take the ticket to move around anywhere in the area and they will be given their photographs while leaving the place finally. There is a 'suspension bridge' near the Glass Sky Walk, Kumar said and added that people can enjoy the activities like zip line, zipline cycle in nature camp area which is spread in 8 km area," said Kumar. "It is called nature safari because it has been set in the natural environment but it can be named after great personality in future, but basically, it remains a nature safari," he added.

"People especially children and youths will learn about nature and the environment after undertaking nature safari here. It has been the government's efforts to create awareness about nature and the environment among the people," he said. (ANI)

