Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates nature safari in Nalanda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated Nature Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district and said Nalanda nature safari has the first glass skywalk in the country.

ANI | Nalanda (Bihar) | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:32 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates nature safari in Nalanda
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday inaugurated Nature Safari at Rajgir in Nalanda district and said Nalanda nature safari has the first glass skywalk in the country. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, "This is the first glass skywalk in the country. There was some confusion that this may be the second one but the fact is that this is the only Glass Sky Walk in the country which is talked about everywhere."

He made an announcement that 'Zoo Safari' will also be inaugurated soon. The chief minister said measures have been taken to ensure the safety and security of visitors besides limiting the number of people who can together visit Glass Sky Walk.

"If Nature Safari will be open in the day time, then visitors will have to take the ticket to move around anywhere in the area and they will be given their photographs while leaving the place finally. There is a 'suspension bridge' near the Glass Sky Walk, Kumar said and added that people can enjoy the activities like zip line, zipline cycle in nature camp area which is spread in 8 km area," said Kumar. "It is called nature safari because it has been set in the natural environment but it can be named after great personality in future, but basically, it remains a nature safari," he added.

"People especially children and youths will learn about nature and the environment after undertaking nature safari here. It has been the government's efforts to create awareness about nature and the environment among the people," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking out-of-school children OOSC.The Talaash app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021