Left Menu

Banks to open on 4 days this week between March 27 to April 4

This weekend will be long for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:32 IST
Banks to open on 4 days this week between March 27 to April 4
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

This weekend will be long for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27 and April 4. According to bank holiday details on the Reserve Bank of India's website, banks will remain shut on March 27 (fourth Saturday), then on March 28 (Sunday), and on March 29 (Monday) on account of Holi.

After Holi, banks will be open on April 30th and 31. April 1 is a closing of accounts day where only works related to closing their yearly accounts will be done. As per RBI banks are again close on April 2 due to second Friday. While April 4 is Sunday. However, banks will be open for public on April 3.

Banking sources told ANI that banks have done adequate preparation so that normal services for public may not be suffer and public should not feel any inconvenience. According to banking sources, people will not be able to deposit money/cheques physically at the banks, since nowadays most of the people and organisation use online banking for smooth transactions.

Sources told that that ATM and internet banking services will remain open for customers on all the bank holidays mentioned above. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

J-K Samagra Shiksha launches app for out-of-school children

Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha on Friday launched a mobile application for mainstreaming and tracking out-of-school children OOSC.The Talaash app was launched virtually by Jammu and Kashmir Samagra Shiksha Project Director Dr Arun Manhas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021