Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:36 IST
President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the US hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press.

The president is seeking to revive a US-convened forum of the world's major economies on climate that George W Bush and Barack Obama both used and Donald Trump let languish.

Leaders of some of the world's top climate-change sufferers, do-gooders and backsliders round out the rest of the 40 invitations being delivered Friday. It will be held April 22 and 23. Hosting the summit will fulfill a campaign pledge and executive order by Biden, and the administration is timing the event with its own upcoming announcement of what's a much tougher US target for revamping the US economy to sharply cut emissions from coal, natural gas and oil.

