Left Menu

Plan made to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal using tide

PTI | Suez | Updated: 27-03-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 06:28 IST
Plan made to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal using tide

The company that owns the giant container ship stuck sideways across the Suez Canal said an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel by taking advantage of tidal movements later Saturday.

The Ever Given, owned by Japanese firm Shoei Kisen KK, got wedged Tuesday in a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 6 kilometers north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez.

At a news conference Friday night at company headquarters in Imabari, western Japan, Shoei Kisen President Yukito Higaki said 10 tugboats were deployed and workers were dredging the banks and sea floor near the vessel's bow to try to get it afloat again as the high tide starts to go out.

“We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” he said.

Shoei Kisen said in a statement Saturday that the company has considered removing its containers to get the weight off the vessel, but it is a very difficult operation, physically speaking. The company said it may still consider that option if the ongoing refloating efforts fail.

A team from Boskalis, a Dutch firm specializing in salvaging, was working with the canal authority using tugboats and a specialized suction dredger at the port side of the cargo ship's bow. Egyptian authorities have prohibited media access to the site.

“It's a complex technical operation” that will require several attempts to free the vessel, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement.

Attempts earlier Friday to free it failed, said Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the technical manager of the Ever Given.

The Suez Canal Authority has said it welcomed international assistance. The White House said it has offered to help Egypt reopen the canal. “We have equipment and capacity that most countries don't have and we're seeing what we can do and what help we can be,'' US President Joe Biden told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico plans change to hydrocarbons law, enabling permit suspensions - document

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Friday to modify the countrys hydrocarbons law that would allow suspensions of permits, according to a document seen by Reuters.The draft bill, whose authenticity was c...

US Chief of Naval Operations meets Indian ambassador, discuss defence partnership

US Chief of Naval Operations Michael Martin Gilday met Indias Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed ways to strengthen the Indo-US defence partnership.Together, we will promote a free, open inclusive rules-based order in the...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's junta says will strive for democracy after warning anti-coup protesters

The leader of Myanmars ruling junta said on Saturday that the military will protect the people and strive for democracy, as protesters called for a huge show of defiance against last months coup despite warnings they risked being shot. Junt...

Australia's Queensland state records one new coronavirus case

Australias Queensland state reported one new coronavirus case on Saturday linked to the highly contagious B117 UK mutant strain but authorities say the situation is not yet alarming. The infected man is a close contact of a 26-year-old male...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021