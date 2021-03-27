Maha: Fire at industrial unit in Badlapur, no casualty

A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Badlapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Thane district early on Saturday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

''The blaze erupted around 4.15 am. Four fire engines from Ambarnath and Badlapur MIDC rushed to the spot and doused the flames,'' Santosh Kadam, who heads the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said.

The fire was brought under control after two hours of efforts, he said, adding that the cause behind the blaze is being ascertained.

