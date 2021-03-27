Left Menu

Mexican president pitches law that could suspend oil permits

Lopez Obrador argues previous administrations skewed the energy market in favor of business interests and were intent on carving up national oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE). His new initiative, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, set out a series of measures to strengthen state influence over the oil and gas industry and said the government should have the right to suspend permits if a threat to Mexico is perceived.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 09:33 IST
Mexican president pitches law that could suspend oil permits
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a bill to Congress on Friday that could enable the government to suspend permits in the oil industry, as part of a drive to bolster state control of energy at the expense of private firms. Lopez Obrador argues previous administrations skewed the energy market in favor of business interests and were intent on carving up national oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

His new initiative, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, set out a series of measures to strengthen state influence over the oil and gas industry and said the government should have the right to suspend permits if a threat to Mexico is perceived. According to the draft bill, the energy ministry or the energy regulatory commission could temporarily suspend permits "when an imminent danger is foreseen for national security, energy security or for the national economy."

The bill did not detail what constituted such circumstances. The authority that issued the permit would then have oversight of the holder's operations while it was under suspension, including the hiring of new personnel, it said.

A permit holder could ask for the suspension to be lifted once it showed that whatever led to the suspension had been "corrected or eradicated, or have disappeared" unless there were also criminal or administrative offenses. The bill could have implications for multinational companies with operations in Mexico, including Chevron and Glencore, which entered the country's fuel market in a broad energy sector opening under the previous administration.

Gabriela Siller, analysis director of local firm Banco Base, warned that the draft bill could have "serious consequences" for Mexico's economy and investor confidence. "It would completely nullify investment in the sector," Siller said, adding that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) could fall at least 5% as a result.

Lopez Obrador is attempting to make Mexico energy independent and said this month his administration would limit oil production to 2 million barrels per day. He has tried to cast the previous government's opening of the energy market as an illustration of chronic political corruption and has used the subject to fire up his base ahead of mid-term legislative elections on June 6.

Lopez Obrador this month pushed through a change in the electricity law that gave the CFE precedence over private sector players in crucial aspects of the power market. He is pressing private power companies to negotiate with the government in the hope that he can secure better terms and savings for the state from existing contracts.

His shake-up of the market has upset business groups and many of Mexico's top trade partners, who are concerned the government is not respecting investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal polls: TMC delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer to raise 'serious concerns'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress TMC will meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer CEO at 12 noon on Saturday to raise some serious concerns, as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway. Taking to Twitter, t...

US says it is proceeding with next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against six trading partners

The US has announced that it is proceeding with the next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK that can lead to trade actions against the six trading partners of the country.In ...

Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant

The mother of a Black 12-year-old boy is seeking damages against a Southern California school district after her sons teacher went on a half-hour tirade laced with racism and profanity.Katura Stokes filed a damage claim typically a precurs...

Sensex jumps 568 points, Tata shares rally after SC verdict

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Friday on the back of favourable global cues amid progress in distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 568 points or 1.17 per cent at 49,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021