Left Menu

Over 500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street market

Over 500 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Fashion Street market in Pune.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:02 IST
Over 500 shops gutted in fire at Pune's Fashion Street market
Visuals from Pune. Image Credit: ANI

Over 500 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Fashion Street market in Pune. No casualties have been reported as of now. However, hawkers and shop owners have suffered heavy losses.

As per the fire department, around 16 fire tenders and two water tankers were utilised to douse the fire which broke out on Friday night. The fire is now under control, informed the Chief Fire Officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation on Saturday. "At around 1:06 am, the fire was brought under control. Cooling operations are on. About 60 fire officials including 10 officers are at the spot," informed Prashant Ranpise, Chief Fire Officer of Pune Municipal Corporation.

"Fire has been controlled. No casualty has been reported so far but there was a heavy loss to the hawkers and shop owners as their shops were gutted in fire," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP accuses TMC of creating disturbances at polling booths

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das on Saturday alleged that Trinamool Congress is creating disturbances in the rural areas of the district as voting in the first phase of Assembly polls is underway. Das cast ...

West Bengal polls: TMC delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer to raise 'serious concerns'

A delegation of Trinamool Congress TMC will meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer CEO at 12 noon on Saturday to raise some serious concerns, as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway. Taking to Twitter, t...

US says it is proceeding with next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against six trading partners

The US has announced that it is proceeding with the next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK that can lead to trade actions against the six trading partners of the country.In ...

Mother of Black student says teacher made racist rant

The mother of a Black 12-year-old boy is seeking damages against a Southern California school district after her sons teacher went on a half-hour tirade laced with racism and profanity.Katura Stokes filed a damage claim typically a precurs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021