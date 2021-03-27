Urdu Bulletin: PM's Bangladesh visit, Bharat Bandh covered prominently
Various Urdu publications in their Saturday editions covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:27 IST
Various Urdu publications in their Saturday editions covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bangladesh. The twelve hours nationwide Bharat Bandh by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) was also highlighted on page one of the publications.
Hindustan Express: The newspaper prominently reported about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh. It also reported that Sheikh Hasina welcomed PM Modi at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The publication leads with the nationwide dawn-to-dusk call of Bharat Bandh by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). It reported that most states including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan were affected while other states witnessed a mixed reaction.
It also reported that 30 Assembly seats across five districts of West Bengal will go to the polls today in the first phase of Assembly elections. Inquilab: The publication leads with the fire incident at a COVID-19 hospital on the third floor of a mall in Mumbai's Bhandup area in which 11 people lost their lives.
The news of Maharashtra imposing a night curfew from tomorrow was also highlighted prominently. It also carried the news of the Supreme Court ordering the transfer of mafia don and BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari from Ropar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh within two weeks. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hiran death case: Vaze transferred to Mumbai police's CFC unit
ISL 7: Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face-off in summit clash
Mumbai court asks police to register offence against Kangana Ranaut after 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda' author accuses her of copyright violation.
Bring back 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim to India, hang him: Hindu Sena
Mumbai's 90% COVID-19 patients in past 2 months from highrises