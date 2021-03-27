ACB nabs two government officials for accepting bribe in Ahmedabad
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACU) has arrested two government officials for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Gujarat.ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:40 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACU) has arrested two government officials for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe worth Rs 1.5 lakh in Gujarat. Both the accused -- identified as Prakashbhai Yashwantbhai Rasania, 53 and Nitusinh Anil Tripathi, 35 -- were on a prestigious post at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) office in the city.
The GST officials were caught red-handed by the ACB. According to an official statement on Friday, the two GST officials had demanded worth Rs 5,00,000 bribe and got convinced in Rs 1,50,000.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
