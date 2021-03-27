COVID-19: Weekend restrictions imposed in Kalyan-Dombivli

In wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has imposed weekend restrictions from Saturday till further orders. In a notice, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said all establishments except essential services will remain closed and restaurants asked will offer takeaway services only during the period.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol during the curfew. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,64,001 active coronavirus cases. The state, during the last 24 hours, reported 35952 new COVID-19 infections, as per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning. (ANI)

