Left Menu

COVID-19: Weekend restrictions imposed in Kalyan-Dombivli

In wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has imposed weekend restrictions from Saturday till further orders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 12:49 IST
COVID-19: Weekend restrictions imposed in Kalyan-Dombivli
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has imposed weekend restrictions from Saturday till further orders. In a notice, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said all establishments except essential services will remain closed and restaurants asked will offer takeaway services only during the period.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol during the curfew. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state due to COVID-19 with 2,64,001 active coronavirus cases. The state, during the last 24 hours, reported 35952 new COVID-19 infections, as per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs, and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging and an occasional pat on the head.But when retirement time comes, ...

Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India. The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the high...

Important for us to have Hardik fit for Tests in England, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has explained the reason why Hardik Pandya has not been utilised as a bowler in the ongoing ODI series against England. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a...

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - authorities

Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021