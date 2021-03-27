Left Menu

Odisha reports 210 new COVID-19 cases

Odisha has reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has reported 210 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Saturday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 3,39,904. There are 1,449 active cases while 3,36,482 patients have recovered.

With one more fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,920. Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases and 1,12,95,023 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,61,240. (ANI)

