NCB seizes parcel carrying drugs in Mumbai courier agency
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized a parcel from a courier agency in Mumbai and recovered 122 grams of Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:34 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have seized a parcel from a courier agency in Mumbai and recovered 122 grams of Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance. The destination of seized drug was New Zealand which was concealed in three covers of a hard disk, as per the police statement on Saturday.
"On Friday, a team of NCB Mumbai seized a parcel from a courier agency in Mumbai and recovered 122 grams of Amphetamine, a psychotropic substance. The drug was concealed in three covers of a hard disk. The destination of seized drug was New Zealand," the statement read. Further investigation is underway.
Amphetamines are central nervous system (CNS) stimulants that can also use for recreational purposes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narcotics Control Bureau
- New Zealand
- Mumbai
- NCB Mumbai