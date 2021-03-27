Left Menu

ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.49 cr in case against ex-IAS officers

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday provisionally attached thirty-two immovable properties worth Rs 1.49 crores in the form of agricultural lands and plots in a case registered against ex-IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh Cadre Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday provisionally attached thirty-two immovable properties worth Rs 1.49 crores in the form of agricultural lands and plots in a case registered against ex-IAS officers of Madhya Pradesh Cadre Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi. "ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR and Charge-sheet filed by the Lokayukta, Bhopal against Ex- IAS Officers of MP Cadre Arvind Joshi, Tinoo Joshi and others for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of more than Rs 41 Crore," read the official statement.

The law enforcement agency said that Arvind Joshi and Tinoo Joshi have acquired a huge number of movable and immovable properties in the name of their family members and their close associates from the ill-gotten money. "Such money, mostly received in the form of Cash, has been utilized either directly or has been routed through multiple layers of bank accounts opened in the name of family members, their close associates and various firms," it added.

The agency further informed that thirty-two such immovable properties acquired by way of utilizing the money generated through corrupt means have been provisionally attached. "These properties have been purchased in the name of HM Joshi, Nirmala Joshi, Abha Ghani, Harsh Kohli, Sahil Kohli and M/s Ethos Exports Pvt. Ltd. Till date, apart from the above, ED has already movable and immovable properties worth Rs 7.12 Crore in the instant case. Prosecution complaint has already been filed against the accused," ED added. (ANI)

