Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a rally for BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan for Lok Sabha bye-election of the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency slated to held on April 6. He promised to provide six cooking gas cylinders and a washing machine to every household free of cost.

ANI | Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:17 IST
Kanyakumari bye-election: Palaniswami campaigns for BJP candidate
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a rally for BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan for Lok Sabha bye-election of the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency slated to held on April 6. He promised to provide six cooking gas cylinders and a washing machine to every household free of cost. Speaking at the event, Palaniswami urged people to vote for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Radhakrishnan and said, "Will provide six cooking gas cylinders and a washing machine to every household free of cost."

The leader further ensured a three-phase power supply to agricultural pump sets for 24 hours, to help farmers irrigate their fields. He also promised to Increase 100 days work scheme to 150 days. AIADMK leader added that they will build new concrete houses for the poor.

He further said, "Kanyakumari is a well-educated district. Out of 100 students, 49 are getting higher education." In comparison to other states, there is no religious or communal clash in our state, said the AIADMK leader adding that Tamil Nadu is a peaceful state. He also claimed that the water bodies here are safe now because the government had saved rainwater. Palaniswami further said that their government has given better roads and infrastructure to the state.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after the demise of MP Vasanthakumar who passed away due to COVID-19 on August 28, 2020. AIADMK had allotted the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat to the BJP. Radhakrishnan had won from the constituency in 1996 and again in 2014. He was the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Shipping between May 2014 and May 2019.

However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Radhakrishnan was defeated by Congress leader Vasanthakumar. BJP is also contesting Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu in alliance with incumbent AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections for 234 constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

