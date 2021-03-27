Left Menu

Rameswaram locals voice concern against unscientific Pamban bridge construction

islanders at Rameswaram are voicing concerns about the construction of the new Pamban railway bridge as it blocks the Pamban sea currents.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:43 IST
Rameswaram locals voice concern against unscientific Pamban bridge construction
Visual of new Pamban railway bridge under construction. Image Credit: ANI

By P Loganathan islanders at Rameswaram are voicing concerns about the construction of the new Pamban railway bridge as it blocks the Pamban sea currents.

A private construction company has blocked the Pamban Bridge canal by dumping rocks into the sea about a kilometre away from the Mandapam shore. This is dangerous as the Bay of Bengal and the Gulf of Mannar pass through this canal at high speeds. As the Pamban canal is blocked with stones for a distance of one km, water detention can occur that can turn out to be dangerous to the coastal areas of Rameswaram Island. Also, the pillars of the Pamban railway bridge and the road bridge will be adversely affected by the water detention. The Pamban lighthouse is already in a vulnerable condition due to water detention.

The islanders have urged the Central, State Governments, Railway administration, and forest department to inspect the Pamban Canal and take appropriate action to immediately remove the blockade that was thrown into the sea by the IDT Private Construction Company. Cinathambi a local said, " The construction activity is going in a wrong and dangerous way. This is not a river, heavy currents are passing through this area. The bus bridge and railway bridge is under threat now."

Rameswaram Island has lost 25 sq km of perimeter due to natural calamities in the last 50 years. The coastal areas of Rameswaram Island have also been affected by water detention due to the unnatural activities of some private companies. The construction of a fish landing site in the Pamban Kundukal area, despite protests from social activists, resulted in water detention up to the Kundukal Vivekananda Mani Mandapam destroying areas where fishermen community lived. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, B'desh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world:Modi

India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he underlined that the two friendly neighbours want to see the world progressing th...

Serum Institute delays expected launch of Novavax vaccine in India

The launch in India of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly by the Serum Institute of India and U.S.-based biotech firm Novavax is likely to be delayed to September, the Indian companys boss said on Saturday. Adar Poonawalla, the chief ...

Mamata's purported audio clip seeking help from BJP leader to win Nandigram stirs row in Bengal

A huge controversy erupted on Saturday amid the polling for 30 assembly seats in West Bengal, with the BJP releasing an audio clip where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is purportedly heard cajoling a BJP leader from Nandigram to rejoin the ...

Belarus warns demonstrators of criminal charges as fresh protests brew

Belarus authorities warned on Saturday that anyone participating in protests is liable to criminal prosecution, as armoured vehicles and police buses moved into the centre of Minsk ahead of an expected new round of protests. Opposition figu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021