Holi: Delhi metro services to start from 2:30 pm on March 29
Ahead of Holi festivities, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced on Saturday that Delhi metro services will start from 2ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:06 IST
Ahead of Holi festivities, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced on Saturday that Delhi metro services will start from 2:30 pm on March 29. In a tweet by DMRC, it read, "Holi Update--On Holi (29th March 2021), metro services will not be available till 2:30 PM on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line."
The festival of Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year. Earlier today, DMRC also informed that they will participate in the Earth Hour movement for promoting the idea of protecting nature.
"This Earth Hour, join people around the world in switching off all unnecessary and non-essential lights on 27 March 2021 from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, to #SpeakUpForNature," tweeted DMRC. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Delhi
- DMRC
- Holi
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
ALSO READ
Delhi, surrounding states recieve rainfall today morning
6 arrested for firing bullets in Delhi's Babarpur
Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata
Mobile seized after Delhi Police approaches Tihar authorities in Ambani bomb scare probe
Delhi Police directed not to take action against Shubham Kar Chaudhary till March 15