Left Menu

Smriti Irani challenges Kamal Hassan for an open debate with BJP candidate

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 17:11 IST
Smriti Irani challenges Kamal Hassan for an open debate with BJP candidate
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) logo Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday challenged actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan to have an open debate with Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP's candidate for Coimbatore South constituency, after he took on the Centre on issues of development in his campaigns.

Haasan is also contesting from this Constituency.

Addressing the 'North India Community Outreach Programme', organised at Gujarati Samaj here, the BJP leader recalled that she had participated in a debate with him a few years back.

''I challenge Kamal Haasan to come for a debate with Vanathi Srinivasan, to prove to the people who is it that really knows the issues well, gives solutions and implements policies.'' Reeling out statistics on infrastructUre development, she said the Centre has built 10 crore toilets nationwide, of which 90 lakh was in Tamil Nadu.

Similarly, the PM initiated the Jandhan scheme through which government was able to directly transfer money to people's accounts, benefiting 40 crore people all over the country, of which 90 lakh were in Tamil Nadu The state received 1.25 crore drinking water taps of the five crore installed in India in the last two years, she said, speaking in Gujarati and Hindi.

A central government scheme through which farmers get Rs 6,000 annually had benefited 10 crore of them and 50 lakh of them were in Tamil Nadu, the minister said.

The Centre has also sanctioned 11 medical colleges and an AIIMS for Tamil Nadu, she said.

''All this was possible because the people of India blessed and elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister... who chose to be the first public servant of the nation,'' she said Appealing the people to cast their votes for the BJP on April 6, she said ''Lakshmi (goddess of wealth) is coming not with torch, but on Kamal (Lotus).'' Later, replying to a question from reporters on why she targetted only Kamal Hassan when other parties, including Congress, were in the fray, she quipped ''Congress is not at all in the picture.'' PTI NVM APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said.The 400-metre 430-yard long Ever...

Delhi Court appoints Local Commissioner to oversee sealing of advocate Mehmood Pracha's computer

A court here on Saturday appointed a Local Commissioner LC and directed the police to coordinate with him a visit to advocate Mehmood Prachas office to seal his computer in a case of alleged tutoring of a witness in connection with the nort...

Assam elections: 72.10 percent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 5 pm in 47 assembly seats where polling is underway for the first phase.

Assam elections 72.10 percent of 81.09 lakh electors exercise their franchise till 5 pm in 47 assembly seats where polling is underway for the first phase....

Impasse on farmers will end if farm bodies are willing: Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the deadlock over the ongoing farmers agitation will end the day the leaders of farm unions decide to sort out this issue.The government will also find a way out. The Centre i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021