BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's MuktsarPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:15 IST
A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.
Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly opposed by the farmers.
The police officials deputed there escorted Narang to safety, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh told PTI over the phone.
Narang told PTI that he was punched by some people, who also threw a black-colored liquid on him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP MLA
- Jaspal Singh
- Punjab
- Muktsar
- Abohar MLA Arun Narang
- Narang
ALSO READ
Six states, including Maharashtra and Punjab, carry 85.6 pct new caseload of COVID-19
Spotify adds support for 36 new languages on mobile; includes Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi
WR resumes train services affected by farmer protest in Punjab
Punjab govt declares preparatory leaves in schools after surge in COVID cases
17 farmers booked after protest outside BJP MLA's residence