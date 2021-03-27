BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.

Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly opposed by the farmers.

Advertisement

The police officials deputed there escorted Narang to safety, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Malout) Jaspal Singh told PTI over the phone.

Narang told PTI that he was punched by some people, who also threw a black-colored liquid on him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)