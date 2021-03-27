Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli

Fire breaks out at godown in outer Delhi's MandoliPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:22 IST
A major fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli area on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.
A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire is under control and no injury has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Fire Service
- Atul Garg
- Delhi
- Mandoli