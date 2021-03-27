Left Menu

Lockdown imposed in Indore on Holi due to rising Covid-19 cases

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state government has imposed a two-day lockdown in the city on Holi.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:57 IST
Lockdown imposed in Indore on Holi due to rising Covid-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the state government has imposed a two-day lockdown in the city on Holi. The district administration of Indore has ordered a lockdown on March 28 and March 29 (Holi) after discussing the concerns with the Crisis Management department over rising Covid-19 cases in the city on Thursday night.

Although this order was opposed by the leaders of both BJP and Congress party but Collector Manish Singh asserted that the order should be kept as it is. Ritesh Kuril, a Holi merchandise retailer told ANI: "There has been a lot of difference due to the lock-down."

Despite the Covid-19 outbreak last year, merchandise worth Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 were sold daily, but this time even goods of Rs 400 to Rs 500 are being sold with great difficulty." Pramila Sarwane said another Holi merchandise retailer said: "There will be a lot of loss due to the lockdown on Holi. Due to the lockdown on Sunday Monday, there will be a lot of difference in the sales. If we stock the colours for next year it will get spoiled and there may be risk of adverse reaction on skin if people use it. If the administration had given permission, there would have been no profit but our cost would have been removed."

Meanwhile, Om Prakash, who came to purchase colours, said, "The administration has taken a wrong decision at the time of the festival. Other things are exempt, but Holi is not. Holi will now be celebrated at the behest of the administration at homes." On Friday the state government has imposed Sunday lockdown to Vidisha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Narsinghpur and Saunsar. The cities of Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Ratlam and Khargone were already observing Sunday lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, B'desh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi

India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he underlined that the two friendly neighbours want to see the world progressing th...

China sanctions U.S. and Canadian bodies over Xinjiang

China on Saturday imposed sanctions against two American religious rights officials and one Canadian lawmaker in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and Canada over Xinjiang.Beijing has been pushing back against sanctions imp...

Rajasthan records 857 new COVID-19 cases

With 857 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday.No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.A maximum of 114 fresh cases were reported ...

Registration for Amarnath Yatra to start from April 1: Official

Registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir is going to start from April 1, an official said on Saturday.The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine is scheduled to start fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021