Wheat procurement in Punjab rescheduled from Apr 10 on rise in COVID-19 cases, late crop maturity

Due to rising COVID-19 cases and late crop maturity, wheat procurement in Punjab has been rescheduled few days late from April 10 following the state governments request, according to the Union Food Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:00 IST
Due to rising COVID-19 cases and late crop maturity, wheat procurement in Punjab has been rescheduled few days late from April 10 following the state government's request, according to the Union Food Ministry. Wheat is a major rabi (winter-sown) crop. Harvesting starts from March-end but picks up pace from April. The Centre has estimated wheat procurement to rise 9.56 per cent at 427.36 lakh tonne during 2021-22 rabi marketing season. Out of this, 130 lakh tonne will be procured from Punjab. ''The request made by Government of Punjab for rescheduling wheat procurement period during 2021-22 rabi marketing season, due to late maturity of crop and surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, has been considered,'' the Union Food Ministry said in a statement. The central government has approved the request of the state government for rescheduling the wheat procurement period in Punjab from April 10 to May 31 in place of April 1 to May 25, it said.

Wheat procurement is undertaken by state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state civil supplies agencies at the minimum support price.

