Rabi procurement to begin from Apr 1 in Haryana; payments directly in farmers' bank account

The procurement process of rabi crops will start from April 1 in Haryana with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directing authorities to ensure transfer of full payment directly into farmers' bank account.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding procurement process of rabi crops here, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to make all necessary arrangements, an official statement said here.

Besides, the Chief Minister also released a booklet containing information about the entire arrangement for the procurement process.

For the stakeholders, 12 essential information points related to the procurement process are enclosed in the booklet.

The functions and rights of stakeholders including farmer, secretary market committee,inspector, ahartiyas (commission agents), warehouse keeper, payment, purchaser and marketing board administrator are described in the booklet, the statement said.

Khattar said that in every situation, the state government has been making efforts in the interest of farmers.

He said that every necessary arrangement should be made to help the farmers.

He said that support of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) should also be sought to ensure that farmers do not face any inconvenience in the market.

It was apprised in the meeting that there are a number of FPOs in the state and a list of 380 organisations have been sent to the respective Deputy Commissioners who will assist the administration in the procurement process.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure proper arrangements for arthiyas so that they can get their commission during the procurement.

Besides, the police department has been directed to make arrangements to stop unregistered farmers entering the border of the state.

Only the farmers who have registered at 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal will be allowed to bring their crops for procurement. The chief minister also directed the concerned officials to ensure the lifting of crops within 48 hours.

The concerned Officials have been directed to make prior arrangements to increase the procurement centres if required at the time of emergency situations, the statement said.

The main Rabi crops in Haryana are wheat, gram and mustard.