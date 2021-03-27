Maharashtra's Nagpur reports 3,688 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Nagpur district reported 3,688 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,850 in the district, as per Civil Surgeon on Saturday.

The district reported 3,227 people recoveries from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in the district goes to 1,72,634 so far. However, the active number of COVID-19 cases stands at 37,343.

Fifty-four deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,873 in the district. (ANI)

