No gathering at public places on Holi: Bihar's crisis management group

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Bihar's Crisis Management Group (CMG) on Saturday announced that no activity/gathering will be permitted at public places on Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, Bihar CMG said that cemetery management committees must ensure minimum gathering and covid protocols.

"People will be allowed in minimum numbers and they've to follow #COVID19 protocols on Holika Dahan (Holi eve). No activity/gathering will be permitted at public places on Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, cemetery management committees to ensure minimum gathering and covid protocols," said Bihar CMG. On Friday, the Bihar Health Department had reported 1000 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Delhi also barred public gatherings for Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratri.

"For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow #COVID19 directives, not drink & drive, & follow traffic rules. There shouldn't be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi," said Delhi Joint CP, Traffic.

