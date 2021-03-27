Left Menu

No gathering at public places on Holi: Bihar's crisis management group

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Bihar's Crisis Management Group (CMG) on Saturday announced that no activity/gathering will be permitted at public places on Holi.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Bihar's Crisis Management Group (CMG) on Saturday announced that no activity/gathering will be permitted at public places on Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, Bihar CMG said that cemetery management committees must ensure minimum gathering and covid protocols.

"People will be allowed in minimum numbers and they've to follow #COVID19 protocols on Holika Dahan (Holi eve). No activity/gathering will be permitted at public places on Holi. For Shab-e-Barat, cemetery management committees to ensure minimum gathering and covid protocols," said Bihar CMG. On Friday, the Bihar Health Department had reported 1000 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, Delhi also barred public gatherings for Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navratri.

"For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow #COVID19 directives, not drink & drive, & follow traffic rules. There shouldn't be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi," said Delhi Joint CP, Traffic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

