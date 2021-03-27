Left Menu

Special Court allows withdrawal of cases against 51 accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case

A special MP-MLA Court on Saturday allowed withdrawal of cases against 51 accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case.

ANI | Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special MP-MLA Court on Saturday allowed withdrawal of cases against 51 accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. The leaders against whom the cases have been withdrawn include UP minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh, and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi.

The state counsel had moved an application in the court stating that the Uttar Pradesh government has decided in the public interest not to proceed further with the prosecution of the BJP leaders and that the court should allow its plea to withdraw this case. Clashes broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless.

The riots took place over a minor altercation between Hindu and Muslim youths at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

