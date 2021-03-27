3 pilots injured after aircraft crashes near Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Bhopal
Three pilots were injured on Saturday after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:06 IST
Three pilots were injured on Saturday after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal.
Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gandhi Nagar, Arun Sharma said, "The plane crashed in the fields of Bishankheri village near Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital."
"Further probe is underway," he said. (ANI)
