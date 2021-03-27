3 pilots injured after aircraft crashes near Gandhi Nagar Police Station in Bhopal

Three pilots were injured on Saturday after an aircraft crashed in Gandhi Nagar Police Station limits of Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gandhi Nagar, Arun Sharma said, "The plane crashed in the fields of Bishankheri village near Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital."

Advertisement

"Further probe is underway," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)