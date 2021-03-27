Maharashtra reports 35,726 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 35,726 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 26,73,461 in the state, as per the health bulletin on Saturday. According to the state health bulletin, as many as 14,523 people recovered in the state from the disease in the said period. With this, the total number of recoveries in Maharashtra goes to 23,14,579 so far. However, the active cases of COVID-19 stand at 3,03,475.

The state reported 166 deaths today due to COVID-19, taking the cumulative death toll to 54,073. India recorded 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases and 1,12,95,023 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,61,240. (ANI)

