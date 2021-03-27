President Kovind extends greetings on the occasion of Holi
President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion of Holi.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:18 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings on the occasion of Holi. "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings to all the fellow citizens in India and abroad," said President Kovind.
"Holi, the festival of colours is also a major festival of the spring season. It is a festival of social harmony which celebrates joy, delight and hope in the lives of people. It gives us message of social integration and fraternity. At the same time, it also inspires people to come together in making a New India which is built on the foundation of amity, unity and harmony," said President Kovind. "May this festival of great zeal and fervour further strengthen the spirit of nationalism which is integral to our cultural diversity," the President said.
Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
