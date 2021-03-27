Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 947 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 947 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,97,810.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 947 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,97,810. According to the state health bulletin, 377 people recovered from the virus in the state and no deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries in the state has gone up to 88,58,92. The state has 4,715 active cases and the death toll stands at 7,203. India reported 31,581 new COVID-19 cases and 30,386 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

