Central agencies trying to destroy KIIFB with help of UDF: Kerala CM

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Centre and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for trying to destroy Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:35 IST
Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of Kerala Assembly polls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed Centre and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for trying to destroy Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Addressing a press conference in Kochi, the Chief Minister said, "The UDF is working as an executioner to strangle Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The central agencies are trying to destroy KIIFB with the help of the UDF."

"The raid was in violation of all bounds. Why the action of seeing the officials of KIIFB as enemies? Investigative agencies are infiltrating state territory in a manner contrary to federal principles. The Congress, the UDF and the RSS have same sentiment against KIIFB," said Vijayan. The Income Tax Department carried out an inspection at the headquarters of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) here on Thursday that lasted for nearly 10 hours.

A team of Income Tax (I-T) officials that reached the KIIFB office by afternoon checked documents pertaining to various projects and returned late at night on Thursday. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac termed it as "hooliganism" and said that the I-T department move amidst assembly polls is "suspicious".

Earlier, the I-T department had asked KIIFB to hand over the details of the projects carried out by it for the past five years. The details of the amount of money transferred to the contractors and the amount of tax levied among other documents were asked to be submitted. Election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

