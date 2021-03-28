Libya's NOC says an oil spill near Dahra field was controlled

Libya's NOC says an oil spill near Dahra field was controlledReuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-03-2021 04:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 04:11 IST
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said early on Sunday that an oil spill near Dahra field has been fixed, NOC said on its page on Facebook.
The technical teams were able to complete repairing the leak in a short time earlier on Saturday without affecting the production processes, NOC added.
