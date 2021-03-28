Elephant rejuvenation camp concludes in TN

Amid elections and code of conduct in force, the 13th edition of Elephant Rejuvenation Camp concluded at Thekkampatti about 50 km from here, without much fanfare.

A total of 26 elephants from various temples and mutts from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry participated in the 48-day annual rejuvenation camp which began on February 8 and ended on Saturday.

An elephant from Sri Andal Temple in Sriviliputhur was sent back after a few days, as the mahout and his assistant were seen hitting it mercilessly reportedly for non-obedience.

As against the normal practice of holding a valedictory function, with the presence of State Ministers, to mark the conclusion of the camp and also sending back the elephants in trucks to their respective places, this year it was a low-key affair.

A few officials from HR and CE, Forest and Animal Husbandry Department were present during the event, official sources said on Sunday.

