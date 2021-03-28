Left Menu

Tugs, dredgers still struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

Dredgers working to dislodge the stranded vessel have so far shifted 27,000 cubic metres of sand, to a depth of 18 metres, and efforts would continue around the clock according to wind conditions and tides, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 17:53 IST
Tugs, dredgers still struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Suez Canal salvage teams were alternating between dredging and tugging on Sunday to dislodge a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway, while two sources said efforts had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Dredgers working to dislodge the stranded vessel have so far shifted 27,000 cubic metres of sand, to a depth of 18 metres, and efforts would continue around the clock according to wind conditions and tides, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship's 18,300 containers, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News. Any operation to lighten the ship's load would not start before Monday, an SCA source said.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds more than five days ago, halting shipping traffic in one of the world's busiest waterways. At least 369 boats are waiting to transit the canal, Rabie said, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

Shippers affected by the blockage may be offered discounts, Rabie said, adding that he believed investigations would show the canal was not responsible for the Ever Given running aground. Rescue workers from the SCA and a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage have been weighing whether some cargo will need to be removed by crane in order to refloat the Ever Given, one of the world's biggest container ships.

Experts have warned that such a process could be complex and lengthy. Rabie said he hoped it would not be necessary, but that Egypt would take up offers of international assistance if it did switch to that strategy. 'POSITIVE INDICATORS'

"There are positive indicators from yesterday and the day before yesterday," Rabie told Egyptian state TV. "The rudder was not moving and it is now moving, the propeller is working now, there was no water underneath the bow, and now there is water under it, and yesterday there was a 4-metre deviation in the bow and the stern."

However, two SCA sources told Reuters that a mass of rock had been found at the bow of the ship, complicating salvage efforts. "We're dividing the day into two halves, 12 hours for dredgers and 12 hours for tugs because not all times are suitable for tugs due to the tide," said Rabie, adding that 14 tug boats were being deployed.

About 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, which is a key source of foreign currency revenues for Egypt. The current stoppage is costing the canal $14-15 million daily. Shipping rates for oil product tankers nearly doubled after the ship became stranded, and the blockage has disrupted global supply chains, threatening costly delays for companies already dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

If the blockage drags on, shippers may decide to reroute their cargoes around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about two weeks to journeys and extra fuel costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK working with anti-doping probe into rider's abnormal test

British cycling and anti-doping authorities said they are committed to working with the World Anti-Doping Agency to look into allegations surrounding the investigation of an abnormal drugs test by a rider in 2010.The Mail on Sunday newspape...

UP: Cops blame rats for disappearance of seized illicit liquor from police station

A probe has been initiated into a claim by a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have...

World Bank re-engages with Sudan following arrears clearance

The World Bank will shortly begin the process of allocating some 2 billion in grants to Sudan, a bank official said, representing the countrys return to the international financial system after decades of isolation.Priority areas for the fu...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. administers 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDCThe United States has administered 140,180,735 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 180,644,125 doses as of Saturday mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021