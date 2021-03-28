Delhi reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,57,715 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday evening. So far, 11,006 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital.

As many as 952 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,39,164. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 7,545.

The positivity rate in Delhi was reported at 2.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.57 per cent. Around 79,936 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital, including 53,422 RT-PCR tests and 26,514 Rapid antigen tests.

As of now, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,710. Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that a second Covid lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution".

"As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain said on Saturday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)