Left Menu

Delhi reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in last 24 hours

Delhi reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,57,715 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 22:06 IST
Delhi reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 1,881 new COVID-19 cases and nine related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking that total number of cases to 6,57,715 in the national capital, as per the state health bulletin on Sunday evening. So far, 11,006 people have lost their lives to the disease in the national capital.

As many as 952 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Delhi stands at 6,39,164. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the national capital stands at 7,545.

The positivity rate in Delhi was reported at 2.35 per cent in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative positivity rate to 4.57 per cent. Around 79,936 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital, including 53,422 RT-PCR tests and 26,514 Rapid antigen tests.

As of now, the total number of containment zones in Delhi stands at 1,710. Meanwhile, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has said that a second Covid lockdown in the national capital is "not a solution".

"As of now, there is no possibility of another lockdown. We had tried it earlier with not much success. Experts had said that due to its 14-day cycle (of the infection), a 21-day lockdown would stop the spread of the virus but that did not happen. So for me, lockdown is no solution," Jain said on Saturday. The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has already capped the gatherings at open wedding venues at 200 and at 100 in case of closed spaces; only 50 persons will be allowed at funerals till April 30 given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats in 1st phase in WB

Deriding Union Home Minister Amit Shahs assertion that the BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats which went to vote in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked did he hacked the EVM...

Rahul dubs AIADMK a BJP 'mask', Stalin asks him to forge national front against saffron party

The ruling AIADMK is a mask of the RSS and BJP and Chief Minister K Palaniswami bowed to saffron party leaders as he indulged in corruption, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday in his campaign in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assemb...

Pashtun leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar arrested in Pakistan

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtun and Member of the National Assembly MNA Mohsin Dawar were arrested on Sunday by the provincial police in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while they were on way to participate in Pashtu...

C'garh CM chairs meet to review situation amid COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday asked officials to increase the vaccination coverage in districts where infection numbers are high.Chairing a meeting here on the outbreak situation, he al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021