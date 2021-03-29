Large fire at Indonesia's Balongan oil refinery in West Java – media

A large fire has broken out at the Balongan oil refinery operated by Indonesia’s state owned oil and gas company, PT Pertamina, media reports said on Monday.

The fire started just after midnight on Sunday evening, news portal Detik.com reported. Unverified videos shared on social media showed huge flames at the refinery in Indramayu. Pertamina officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

