Saudi Crown Prince discusses Green Initiative with Arab leaders Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Sudan to discuss a massive regional tree-planting project, state news agency (SPA) reported early on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 05:24 IST
Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Troops fire at funeral as Myanmar mourns bloodiest day since coup

Myanmar security forces opened fire at a funeral on Sunday, witnesses said, as people across the country gathered to mourn 114 people killed the previous day in the worst crackdown on protests since last month's military coup. Mourners fled the shooting at a service for 20-year-old student Thae Maung Maung in Bago near the commercial capital Yangon and there were no immediate reports of casualties, three people in the town told Reuters. Indonesian church bombed by suspected Islamist militants

Two suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist militant group attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, wounding 19 people, police said. The mass was finishing when the attackers detonated at least one device outside the church. The two suspects were the only fatalities. Saudi Crown Prince discusses Green Initiative with Arab leaders

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Sudan to discuss a massive regional tree-planting project, state news agency (SPA) reported early on Monday. "The Middle East Green Initiative aims, in partnership with the countries of the region, to plant 50 billion trees as the largest reforestation program in the world," SPA said. U.N. negotiating with China for unfettered access to Xinjiang: Guterres tells CBC

The United Nations is holding "serious negotiations" with China for unfettered access to the Xinjiang region to verify reports that Muslim Uighurs are being persecuted, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a CBC interview broadcast on Sunday. The UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said last month that reports of arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, sexual violence and forced labor in Xinjiang necessitated a thorough and independent assessment. Canada charges man for murder after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Canadian authorities charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, police said. Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday. China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: study

China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more that five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday. Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, according to research from Ember, a London-based energy and climate research group. Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma this week, a spokesman for the country's defence and security forces said, including seven people when a convoy of cars was ambushed in an escape attempt. Hundreds of other people, both local and foreigners, have been rescued from the town, next to gas projects worth $60 billion, Omar Saranga told journalists on Sunday. U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Diggers and dredgers struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

Suez Canal salvage teams intensified excavation and dredging on Sunday around a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway ahead of attempts to refloat it, with two sources saying work had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Diggers were working to remove parts of the canal's bank and expand dredging close to the ship's bow to a depth of 18 metres (19.7 yards), the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

North Korea said on Monday that the U.N. Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of U.N. resolutions. North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee.

