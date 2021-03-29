Left Menu

Indonesia's Pertamina says five hurt in massive oil refinery fire

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-03-2021 05:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 05:29 IST
Indonesia's Pertamina says five hurt in massive oil refinery fire

Indonesia's state oil company Pertamina said on Monday that it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java and that five people had been injured and about 950 people evacuated because of the blaze.

Pertamina said in a statement the cause was not yet clear but that the fire at the refinery, which can process 125,000 barrels per day of oil into fuel, took place during heavy rain and lightning.

A company spokesman said five residents were being treated in hospital. The state oil firm said that it was shutting down the refinery and conducting "oil flow control" to prevent any further spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after massive blaze at Indonesia oil refinery

Indonesian state oil company Pertamina said on Monday it was trying to control a massive fire at its Balongan oil refinery in West Java that injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents.The fire began just after mid...

Chile's Pinera says will ask Congress to postpone election due to COVID-19

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday he will ask Congress to postpone the election of an assembly to write a new constitution for the country from April until May, due to a rise in coronavirus cases. The country has seen a fres...

Australia's third-largest city to enter three-day COVID-19 lockdown

Australian authorities announced a snap three-day COVID-19 lockdown in the northern city of Brisbane from Monday afternoon, as they attempt to stamp out an outbreak of the virulent UK variant of the virus. About 2 million people in the city...

Rugby-Chiefs, Blues women to face off in New Zealand first

The Waikato Chiefs and Auckland Blues will face off in the first womens match between two New Zealand Super Rugby franchises on May 1, the clubs said on Monday. The match, which will take place as part of a double header before the mens tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021